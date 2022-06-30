Covid-19 orange setting for foreseeable future

New Zealand will stay in traffic light setting orange as Covid-19 numbers are rising again, Covid-19 Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says.

“We can continue to manage the virus at Orange but are putting in a range of additional measures to help manage a recent rise in cases,” she said today.

“However, cases are ticking up and our health system is under pressure so we are putting in a range of additional measures to help manage the virus over the coming winter months.”

Verrall said the government had already announced the extension of the free flu vaccine to all children aged from three to 12 and the provision of a second Covid-19 booster for everyone over the age of 50.

Verrall said the No. 1 thing New Zealanders could do to relieve pressure on the health system was to get their vaccinations.

“We are seeing an overrepresentation of unvaccinated people in hospital admissions so we strongly urge everyone to make sure they are up to date with their vaccines.”