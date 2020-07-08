Covid-19 patient escapes isolation, causes Countdown closedown

Countdown Victoria Street West has closed due to a man with Covid-19 escaping managed isolation and visiting the supermarket.

The expatriate man, in his 30s escaped from managed isolation after returning to Aotearoa on July 2, from New Dehli, India.

After an investigation, Auckland Public Health Service investigators have concluded the infection risk was low. The man wore a mask for some parts of his outing and maintained social distancing while at the supermarket.

There are now 23 active cases in the country. The total of confirmed cases so far is 1,187.

Interim health minister Chris Hipkins said that the full weight of the law will come down on this man.

It is understood that the man will appear before court to answer unconfirmed criminal charges.