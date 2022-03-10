Covid-19: Record 845 in hospital, 16 in ICU

There are 21,015 community cases of Covid-19 today, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

Of these, there are 689 in Northland, 7,234 in Auckland, 2,016 in Waikato, 1,392 in Bay of Plenty, 632 in Lakes, 700 in Hawke's Bay, 653 in Mid Central, 156 in Whanganui, 524 in Taranaki, 353 in Tairāwhiti, 170 in Wairarapa, 1,858 in Capital and Coast, 1,103 in Hutt Valley, 449 in Nelson-Marlborough, 2,021 in Canterbury, 109 in South Canterbury, 918 in Southern and 26 in West Coast DHBs. Just 12 are of unknown location.

There are 15 cases detected at the border being reported as well.

In a media update this afternoon, Dr Bloomfield said a record 845 people are in hospital with the virus, 16 of them in ICU.

"There are now more people in hospital with Covid-19 than at any other point over the last two years," the Ministry of Health said in a follow-up statement today.

509 people are in hospitals across Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland 159, Waitematā 154, Counties Manukau 196), while Northland (78) and Waikato (71) both have more than 70 people with Covid in their hospitals.

In other parts of the country, 23 people are in hospital in the BOP DHB region, while Lakes has 9, Tairāwhiti 4, Hawke’s Bay 21, Taranaki 10, MidCentral 17, Whanganui 3, Hutt Valley 17, Capital and Coast 46, Nelson Marlborough 4, Canterbury 18, Timaru 2 and Southern 13.

The number of active community cases is now 208,625.

There were 282 first doses, 822 second doses, 42 third primary doses, 8,970 booster doses, 625 paediatric first doses and 295 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.