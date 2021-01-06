Covid-19 scare over in Hamilton

The Hamilton District Court went into lockdown for two hours this morning after a managed isolation hotel worker visited there.

The woman had been waiting for a Covid-19 test and the lockdown occurred after she left the courthouse.

The people in the courthouse were told they were casual contacts of an unconfirmed Covid case.

However, this afternoon the woman's results revealed she did not have the coronavirus.

Among the 61 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation, six are of the new UK strain.