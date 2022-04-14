Covid-19: Similar case numbers to yesterday ahead of Easter

Today's new Covid-19 case numbers are similar to yesterday's, with the Ministry of Health reporting 9,563 new community cases on the country's first day back in the Orange Light Traffic Light setting for some time.

Compared to last Thursday's seven-day rolling average of 11,791, declines show today's rolling average to be 8,990.

There are also 16 Covid-19 related deaths, taking the pandemic death toll to 547 and the seven-day rolling average of deaths to 13. Of these, which occurred over the past 13 days, nine were female and the rest were male. Two people were in their 60s, six in their 70s, four in their 80s, and four over 90. Five were from the Auckland region, four from Waikato, two from the Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB, one from Mid Central, one from Whanganui and two from Canterbury.

Of today's new cases, there are 476 in Northland, 1,903 in Auckland, 744 in Waikato, 410 in Bay of Plenty, 185 in Lakes, 357 in Hawke's Bay, 415 in Mid Central, 202 in Whanganui, 314 in Taranaki, 78 in Tai Rāwhiti, 107 in Wairarapa, 650 in Capital and Coast, 382 in Hutt Valley, 329 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,617 in Canterbury, 199 in South Canterbury, 1,089 in Southern and 103 in West Coast DHBs. Just three cases are of unknown location.

There were also 61 cases detected at the border.

The number of those in hospital with Covid-19 has declined slightly today. Of these, 37 are in Northland, 84 in Waitematā, 90 Counties Manukau, 84 in Auckland, 43 in Waikato, 17 in Bay of Plenty, nine in Lakes, two in Tairāwhiti, 11 in Hawke's Bay, seven in Taranaki, four in Whanganui, 22 in Mid Central, 25 in Hutt Valley, seven in Capital & Coast, one in Wairarapa, six in Nelson-Marlborough, 42 in Canterbury, four in South Canterbury, one in West Coast and 32 in Southern hospitals. Some 28 people are in ICU, an increase of one from yesterday.

The total number of active cases is now at 62,913.

The were also 56 first doses, 173 second doses, 29 third primary doses, 1,690 booster doses, 53 paediatric first doses and 779 paediatric second doses administered across the country yesterday.

The ministry also says whānau should have plans ready this Easter Weekend should they need to isolate if someone contracts Covid-19 or is identified as a household contact of a case, such as having to pay for additional nights at accommodation to isolate. If people have used their own vehicles during travel, they may return home, taking public health measures such as social distancing and using self-service petrol stations for filling up.