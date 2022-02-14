Covid-19 survivor searching for explanation for improved immune system

A Māori Covid-19 survivor may prove to hold a key to immunity against the virus. Hamuera Evans is part of a study funded by the Ministry of Health looking at those who've been affected by Covid-19.

Surprisingly, Evans, who suffers from serious health issues, has seen his health improve since contracting the virus, which has left an immunologist searching for answers.

At 43-years-old, he says he is fit and healthy two years on from testing positive for Covid-19.



"Post Covid-19, I've been doing a lot more things I wasn't doing. I'm not experiencing bad issues I had before Covid-19 and not being able to breathe properly."

Hamuera, who was born with hepatitis B and blocked lungs, and who has been a sufferer of bronchial and sinus problems since birth, is searching for answers as to why he has had no long-term Covid-19 effects.

"I grew up sickly, always going to the hospital, always getting my ears checked and my lungs and always ended up with bronchitis infections and right through to my adult life. I was a sickly child and adult."



Dr Anna Brooks, a cell immunologist at the School of Biological Sciences, University of Auckland, says Hamuera's case is unique and more research narrowing down the cause of his good health will help further understand the virus.

Immune system 'woke up'

"What he has described here is having a lifelong chronic illness from a chronic virus and on being infected from Covid-19 has suddenly improved his health dramatically. It's a very curious and interesting outcome of having Covid-19."

Te Hikuwai Rangahau Hauora Health Service's Dr Lynne Russell says in some ways, Hamuera is typical of Māori "in that we're more likely to have underlining conditions and things that might predispose us from having a rougher ride through this virus and Hamuera was no different."

And different Hamuera's case has become as Brooks describes Hamuera's experiences as his immune system triggering a support system to protect the body.

"His immune system is trying to keep him healthy but it's not perfect, especially with a chronic on-board virus. So sometimes when a new strand comes along, it's almost like a new hit to the immune system. Sometimes the new hit can wake up partway through from asleep and that may have had happened here - some of his immune system could've woken up and helped improve his immune system," she says.

"I haven't heard of people like him who have had almost a positive outcome from Covid-19. It almost seems to have helped him but that's not a story I've heard elsewhere else," Russell says. "That's the beauty of finding things out about people. There will be people like Hamuera and there will be people at the other end of the spectrum who have had the complete opposite experience."

Evans adds, "I'm hoping I can get some literature on how my immune system has responded because things have been a lot different for me from before having Covid-19."

However, Brooks does warn that every individual reacts to the virus differently, and says people should continue to follow Ministry of Health guidelines if they show any symptoms.