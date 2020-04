Earlier in the week, Tapatahi brought news of Māori-led COVID-19 testing, at a drive-through clinic in Whakatāne.

Yesterday Te Puna Ora o Mataatua held their first mobile clinic in Kawerau and were inundated with people seeking tests.

The dedicated team will continue to roll out mobile testing throughout the region, even deep into Te Urewera.

Te Puna Ora o Mataatua CEO, Dr Chris Tooley speaks about the logistics of this mission and why demand is so high.