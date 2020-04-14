COVID-19 Updates - 4.30pm Newsbreak

- There are 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9 probable cases. Another 4 people have died of the virus. The total number of cases is now 1366. 15 people are in hospital, 3 are in ICU and 1 person remains in a critical condition. 628 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of the total cases, 112 are Māori, and 61 are Pacific Islanders. 1572 tests were undertaken yesterday.

- The Government has announced an immediate support package for students to continue to stay in their studies. Tertiary students who use part-time work to fund their education from employment which is no longer there.

- Hone Harawira who has been instrumental in leading community border controls in his rohe is now being questioned for his recent round-trip from Kaitaia to Auckland. Facebook posts show Harawira and his brother stopping for a meal at his sister's house in West Auckland. But he says they followed proper hygiene process. Harawira is the CE of Aupouri Ngati Kahu Te Rarawa Trust; an essential service who provide support for whānau in Te Tai Tokerau and says the round-trip was to visit a community testing centre to learn more about COVID-19 tests, PPE and replenish medical supplies.

- The Manawatū Gorge was closed in April 2017 due to major landslips which covered parts of state highway 3. Since then NZTA has been looking at viable options to reopen the highway, a decision that included the input of local iwi. The project is considered an essential route but iwi still have some concerns around the wāhi tapū that may be uncovered during construction.