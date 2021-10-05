Covid: 24 new cases

Public health director Dr Caroline McElnay has revealed there are 24 new cases, 18 of these are in Auckland and six are in Waikato. Three of the six were the household contacts of the Raglan case, which were reported yesterday but are included in today's count.

Seven of today's cases are yet to be linked, with investigations underway to determine links.

Some 17 of yesterday's cases have exposure events, and 12 were in isolation during their infectious period.

There are eight of yesterday's cases yet to be linked as well, with investigations continuing.

"There remain 12 active sub-clusters, where there have been recent cases and these are the focus of our public health response."

Dr McElnay expects there to be an additional 48 cases with the number of current cases and their contacts.

The total number of cases is 1,381.

There are now 32 people in hospitals. Four people are in North Shore Hospital, 14 in Middlemore Hospital, 13 in Auckland Hospital and one in Waikato Hospital.

Seven people are in ICU or high-dependency units.

There are also two cases found at the border in managed isolation.