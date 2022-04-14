Covid analyst: Adventuring in Orange might be too soon

Covid-19 analyst Dr Rawiri Taonui doesn’t think New Zealand's overnight move to the orange traffic light setting with gatherings allowed is the right move.

Taonui says the government decision was supported by the significant decrease in hospital numbers and the lower rate of deaths. “This is only on the back of a spectacular decline of cases in Auckland.”

But he says the rest of the country is still “weeks behind Auckland” and that a better strategy would have been to have Auckland move to the orange traffic light restrictions and have the rest of the country stay at red restrictions.

The Māori community has stayed strong in Taonui’s opinion. He says the Māori total deaths are “only 16 percent of the total deaths for Omicron, which is much lower than the 50 percent we experienced with Delta with caveats”.

Mask requirements will stay until green, apart from at schools, where they're encouraged but no longer required and Taonui thinks this is a mistake. “During February the school system became the major vector where Omicron spread through all communities”.

There are still high numbers in the Pakeha community and Taonui says “the Pakeha community is most likely to relax cautious behaviour, which presents a risk for a further surge”.

Cases of Covid for Māori are declining at a faster rate in most DHBs. “There are still some concerns for the lower North Island and the South Island. But in an overall way we have averted a risk that existed in March where I would have thought that Māori cases would have increased alongside Pākehā cases”.

“We have averted that risk, so that is good news.”