Covid case numbers continue to fall

There are 4,790 new community cases and 648 current hospitalisations for Covid-19 today, including 19 people in intensive care.

Case numbers continue to fall. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 5,608. Last Saturday, it was 7,405.

This trend is also reflected in a decline in the total number of active cases. Today there are 39,244 active cases, while this time last week there were 54,192.

Hospitalisations remain constant, however. The seven-day rolling average is 703 today and last Saturday was 797.

The average age of those currently in hospital for the virus is 64.

Outside of Auckland, the largest number of hospitalisations are in Canterbury where there are 91 people with the virus receiving hospital care. The next highest are Waikato with 60 and Northland with 34.

As of today, a total of 1,638 deaths have been confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average is 14.