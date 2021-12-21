Covid case numbers drop to new lows with 28 new cases today

It's a big drop in case numbers today, with 28 being reported by the Ministry of Health, the first time in a while that case numbers have dropped to the 20s.

Of the new community cases, 21 are in Auckland, five in the Bay of Plenty, and two in Taranaki.

The outbreak total is now at 10,320.

Omicron cases remain at 22, and all cases are still in managed isolation.

In the Bay of Plenty, four of the new cases are in the Tauranga area and one in Murupara.

In Taranaki, one case is linked to the Eltham cluster and the other is linked to a case in New Plymouth, taking the region's total to 32.

In Auckland, health and welfare providers are now supporting 2,015 people to isolate at home, including 569 cases.

Active cases across the country are now at 1,675.

Five cases have been detected at the border and both are in managed isolation.

Hospitalisations are at 57, a drop from yesterday's 62, of which 10 are in North Shore, 25 in Auckland, 19 in Middlemore, two in Waikato, and one in Northland. Seven people are in ICU with two in Auckland, three in Middlemore, and one each in North Shore and Northland hospitals.

Vaccine update

The ministry says Nelson-Marlborough DHB is expected to become the tenth DHB to hit the 90% fully vaccinated milestone later today based on uptake among its eligible population, with just 246 doses to go as of 11.59pm yesterday.

Next in line based on uptake by their eligible populations are South Canterbury DHB (195 doses to go); Hawkes Bay DHB (1,714 doses); and Waikato (3,557 doses), which are expected to reach this soon.

For Māori vaccinations, Wairarapa DHB has just four doses remaining to reach 90% partially vaccinated for its population; Southern DHB has 42 doses and Waitematā has 225 doses.

In vaccines administered yesterday, there were 1,860 first doses, 6,273 second doses; 637 third primary doses and 11,558 booster doses.

Among eligible Māori, 87% (496,932) are partially vaccinated and 78% (445,578) are fully vaccinated.