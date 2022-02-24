Covid case numbers surge to 6100; one death

Though Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today's numbers were over 5,000 at the 12pm stand up earlier today, the Ministry of Health has now confirmed there are 6,137 new Covid-19 community cases.

The ministry's stats reveal that 3,526 of these came from positive PCR test results and 2,611 positive rapid antigen (RAT) test results.

The number of active cases is 27,611.

The ministry is also reporting the death of a patient with Covid-19 at Middlemore hospital. No further detail is being released out of respect for the family's wishes.

In PCR-confirmed cases, 56 are in Northland, 1,979 in Auckland, 314 in Waikato, 116 in Bay of Plenty, 75 in Lakes, 30 in Hawke's Bay, 69 in Mid Central, 13 in Whanganui, 30 in Taranaki, 26 in Tairāwhiti, 11 in Wairarapa, 120 in Capital & Coast, 68 in Hutt Valley, 112 in Nelson-Marlborough, 194 in Canterbury, three in South Canterbury, 205 in Southland and Otago and four in West Coast regions.

For positive RATs, 24 are in Northland, 1,900 in Auckland, 163 in Waikato, 75 in Bay of Plenty, 16 in Lakes, 30 in Hawke's Bay, eight in Mid Central, four in Whanganui, four in Taranaki, four in Wairarapa, 44 in Capital & Coast, five in Hutt Valley, 11 in Nelson-Marlborough, 43 in Canterbury, three in South Canterbury, and 290 in Southern regions.

Hospitalisations are now at 205, with 33 in North Shore, 67 in Middlemore, 77 in Auckland, six in Tauranga, four in Lakes, eight in Waikato, five in Hutt Valley, three in Capital and Coast, two in Canterbury and one in Tairāwhiti hospitals. Two people are in intensive care units.

Some 536 first doses, 1,146 second doses, 136 third primary doses, 24,632 booster doses, 1,385 paediatric first doses and 150 paediatric second doses were administered across the country yesterday.