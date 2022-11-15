Covid case spike amid new variants

New variants of Covid-19 are causing case numbers to rise according to the Ministry of Health. Photo / File

A spike in Covid-19 has been seen across the motu with daily cases topping 4000 for the first time since August.

Ministry of Health officials reported 4282 new Covid-19 cases today.

Tuesdays are usually the highest case numbers due to a delay in weekend reporting but today's number is 9.4 percent higher than last Tuesday.

Cases had been flat since mid-October.

Officials can't forecast how much the current outbreak will grow or when it will tail off because several new variants are in the community.

The newcomer XBB is showing some evidence of being able to circumvent people's immunity but more evidence is needed. BQ 1.1 is increasing more quickly than the previous dominant variety BA.5, although additional research is also required.