Covid case who visited Kaitāia six days before diagnosis ‘not infectious’ then

Whānau of a woman from the Kaitaia area took to social media to encourage the people of the area to be tested. Their concern followed information that a woman who was arrested by police in West Auckland on September 23 arrived in Auckland from Kaitaia on September 17.

A Northland District Health Board spokesperson says officials believe the woman wasn’t infectious whilst in Kaitaia, and had probably acquired Covid-19 when she got to Auckland

"... he clinical evidence we have suggests the case was not infectious while in Northland, and very likely acquired her infection after returning to Auckland," Ngā Tai Ora - Public Health Northland public health medicine specialist Dr Ankush Mittal says.

"Therefore, at present, the risk to people living in Kaitaia remains very low, and we advise that all activities under Alert Level 2 guidance can continue to operate."

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says police have carried out a thorough investigation into this woman's movements, which has included reviewing CCTV and ANPR footage.

"We are confident the woman left Northland on September 17 where she crossed legitimately through our northern checkpoint and has stayed in Auckland until she was arrested last Thursday and has been in the custody of both Police and Corrections since this date."

Waitākere custody unit shutdown

In a statement the police say that the woman was processed at the Waitākere Station last Thursday and subsequently tested positive for Covid 19. The unit where shewas processed has since temporarily closed.

“We are now working closely with the Ministry of Health and our partners on this matter and have reviewed CCTV footage to check who has had contact with the woman. Due to this we now have 10 authorised officers who have been stood down to be tested and self-isolate for 14 days.”

Police say the three officers who dealt with the initial arrest of the woman and brought her into the custody unit are also being tested and are self-isolating.

“A number of results have already been returned, all of which are negative”

The unit is expected to reopen today