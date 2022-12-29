Covid cases and holidaymaker numbers put pressure on Ōpōtiki whānau

Photo: Whakatōhea Manaaki Triage Foodbank based out of Te Pou Oranga o Whakatōhea.

The Eastern Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki is being impacted by the third wave of COVID-19 and the arrival of holidaymakers flocking to the coast this summer.

The town has only one supermarket that serves the many whānau from Ōpotiki to Whangaparaoa (Cape Runaway), and the shelves are empty due to the holiday rush: no bread, flour, eggs, etc.

There's been a big influx of whānau reaching out for support as they isolate, says Whakatōhea Manaaki Triage, Foodbank manager Hohepa Hei.

“We've been averaging about 30 to 40 Kai packs a week, both consisting of COVID packs, which are supplied for every individual in the household, with a supply of food that will last the whole seven days of isolation, currently we are one of 2 foodbanks, Whakaatu Whānaunga Trust being the other that supports the Ōpōtiki community," he says.

The kai packs consist of all your essential foods that whānau require, such as flour and sugar, which can be problematic because there are limits on how much a person can purchase. The foodbank workers are having to buy the essentials like flour and sugar in bulk before portioning into snap lock bags.

“Meat comes from the supermarket. However, Te Whakatōhea also contributes beasts from our farm, and then we get them professionally processed, and then we distribute that out amongst Whānau. We've recently been able to obtain venison thanks to some of the ratification projects," says Hohepa.

“Another issue we face during the holiday season is a large number of visitors to our region. We're having to continuously outsource our food stocks to places like Tauranga, Rotorua, and Hamilton so that we alleviate any additional strain on our local food supplies,” he says.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council's foodbanks are now $4000 better off because the council decided to donate to foodbanks this year instead of sending Christmas cards. A total of $16,000 was donated to the Tauranga and wider Bay of Plenty foodbanks. Kawerau, Rotorua, Ōpōtiki, and Whakatāne benefited as well.