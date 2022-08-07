Covid cases and hospitalisations down on previous days

Covid cases continue to fall as the Health Ministry reports 3,302 new community cases and 606 hospitalisations on Sunday, including 16 people in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 5,441 today. Last Sunday, it was 7,183.

There are currently 38,082 active cases of the virus across Aotearoa.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is also down, with 675 today compared to 810 this time last week. The average age of those currently in hospital with the virus is 64.

Outside of Auckland, Canterbury (100) and Waikato (67) continue to have the largest number of people receiving hospital care for the virus.