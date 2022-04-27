Covid cases back under 10,000, hospitalisations drop

Today's Covid-19 update sees 9,830 new cases and 23 Covid-related deaths, as reported by the Ministry of health.

Compared to last Wednesday's new case seven-day rolling average of 7,834, today's average is 7,884.

Of the deaths being reported today, which occurred over the past six days with the exception of a death that happened on April 3, seven were women and 16 were men. Two people were from the Auckland region, four from Bay of Plenty, three from Waikato, two from Taranaki, two from MidCentral, two from Hawke’s Bay, one from Hutt Valley, one from Capital and Coast, five from Canterbury, and one from South Canterbury. One was in their 40s, two in their 60s, seven in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and six were over 90.

The death toll is now at 710, with the seven-day rolling average of deaths at 14. The active case total is at 55,169.

Of the new cases, there are 295 in Northland, 2,442 in the Auckland region, 647 in Waikato, 335 in Bay of Plenty, 203 in Lakes, 337 in Hawke's Bay, 349 in Mid Central, 126 in Whanganui, 264 in Taranaki, 110 in Tai Rāwhiti, 108 in Wairarapa, 628 in Capital and Coast, 290 in Hutt Valley, 350 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,718 in Canterbury, 222 in South Canterbury, 1,281 in Southern and 109 in West Coast DHBs. Just six cases are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations have dropped to 473 today. Of these, 39 are in Northland, 71 in Waitematā, 65 in Counties Manukau, 96 in Auckland, 28 in Waikato, 18 in Bay of Plenty, three in Lakes, one in Tairāwhiti, 11 in Hawke's Bay, seven in Taranaki, three in Whanganui, seven in Mid Central, 14 in Hutt Valley, 13 in Capital & Coast, three in Wairarapa, eight in Nelson-Marlborough, 54 in Canterbury, two in South Canterbury, none in West Coast and 230 in Southern hospitals. Some 17 people are in intensive care units.