Covid 19 cases are continuing to climb in the lead-up to Christmas.

A further 42,740​ new Covid-19 cases have been reported by Te Whatu Ora today covering the 7-day period December 12 to December 18.

This is an increase of 2,642​ new cases reported last Monday.

There were 581​ people in hospital, up from 514 the week prior, with 15​ people in intensive care or a high dependency care unit.

There were 5,788 active Māori cases.