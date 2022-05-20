Covid cases drop under 8,000; 17 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 7,800 new cases and 17 Covid-19 related deaths today.

The death total is now at 1,039 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is down to 14.

Of these people, 13 were women and four were men. Three were from the Auckland region, three were from the Wellington region, two were from Northland, two were from Canterbury, two were from the Southern region, and one each from Waikato, Tai Rāwhiti, Mid Central, Hawke’s Bay, and Nelson-Marlborough.

One person was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and six were over 90.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 8,032 – last Friday it was 7,548. There are 56,200 active cases and 1,082,993 total cases confirmed since the pandemic began. Some 99 imported cases were also detected.

For the new cases, Auckland remains the region with the most cases but is under 3,000 today (2,755). Ta Rāwhiti is down to 58 new cases today, Wairarapa has 61, Whanganui has 76 and West Coast has 84. Canterbury is recording 1,165 and Southern's numbers have come down to 591. Just three cases are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations have dropped to 401 - yesterday was 411. Of today's hospitalisations, Waitematā and Auckland DHB cases in hospital have dropped from yesterday to 43 and 77 respectively. Yesterday Wairarapa had zero hospitalisations, but today it has one. Elsewhere, there are 14 in Northland, 31 in Waikato, four in Lakes, six in Nelson-Marlborough, 52 in Canterbury and 34 in Southern DHBs. Some 14 people are in intensive care units, increasing by two from yesterday's numbers.

The full report on today's cases and more can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.