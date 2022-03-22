Covid cases in Samoa reach almost 250

Samoan health authorities have confirmed 66 new community Covid cases in the island nation since Monday night, with the community case total now 247 cases, the Samoa Observer says.

In addition, 15 imported cases linked to a NZ 0990 repatriation flight on March 6 are still in isolation, bringing the overall active case total to 262.

The island of Upolu's case total is at 257, while Savai'i has the remaining five. Manono-Tai and Apolima-Tai have zero cases.

The Samoan Ministry of Health has so far identified 428 close contacts, who remain under investigation.

Six of the 247 community cases are in an isolation ward at Tupua Tamasese Meaole National Hospital, Moto'otua but no cases are in intensive care.

The origins of Samoa's first community case, which was reported last Thursday, are still unknown, with acting health director-general Tagaloa Dr Robert Thomsen, telling a virtual media conference on Monday that they expect more testing in New Zealand will aid the ministry's investigation.