Covid cases top 200; record day of vaccinations

A further 62 new Covid-19 cases in the community have been reported today and one in managed isolation.

The total number of cases from this latest outbreak has now hit 210. Of those, 12 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19.

At today’s media briefing Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield said most cases had workplace or household links.

The largest cluster was the Samoan Assembly of God Church, which now has 105 cases associated with its service.

Bloomfield said racist remarks to those in the Samoan community were “disappointing and gutless." saying the community had been “incredibly responsive” in getting tested and vaccinated

Bloomfield said today's case increases were “steady but not exponential growth".

380 new contact tracers

The number of contacts had increased again to 20,383 as of this morning.

Some 380 new contact tracers were trained yesterday to keep pace with the surging number of contacts.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins reported a record number of new vaccinations, with 80,000 people vaccinated yesterday alone.

Hipkins also emphasised the deadline for government border workers to be vaccinated was tomorrow.

