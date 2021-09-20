Covid cases in Whakatīwai counted as part of today's 22 new cases

Yesterday's news of three new cases in Whakatīwai have been counted in today's 22 new community cases.

The new cases bring the total number of active cases in the outbreak to 377.

This comes just as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her cabinet consider whether Auckland will move down alert levels. She will announce their decision at 4pm.

The three cases recorded in Whakatīwai fall within the Counties Mānakau DHB catchment and are being counted in the Auckland total.

Following confirmation of the three cases in northern Hauraki, ESR is currently sampling wastewater from Kawakawa Bay and Pukekohe. Samples are being collected from three sites in the region.

Sixteen in hospitals

In addition, new samples are being collected from Cambridge, Ngatea, and Paeroa. Results are expected later in the week.

Of today’s 22 new community cases, 17 are linked to known cases.



Of the five unlinked cases, three are from one household; the other two are being interviewed.



Of the 22 new cases today, 10 were already in quarantine when they were tested.

This takes the total of the Delta outbreak to 1,071.

There are 16 people in hospital. This includes one in North Shore Hospital, five in Auckland and 10 in Middlemore. There are still four people in emergency or high-dependency units.

Six of yesterday's 24 cases were infectious in the community. The rest were in isolation throughout the period they were infectious.

There is also one new case at the border.