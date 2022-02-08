Covid convoy descends on Parliament protesting mandates, restrictions

Protesters who gathered outside Parliament were carrying flags and signs. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver



Hundreds of protesters opposing the government's Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates have began arriving at Parliament.

The protesters are part of an alliance coined ‘Convoy 2022’, which is estimated to see about 1000 vehicles congregate around the Houses of Parliament later today.

The group are carrying signs which claim their rights are being breached. Many are also brandishing the New Zealand flag, Tino Rangatiratanga flag and the Whakaputanga (United tribes) flag.

Waikanae resident Tim Costley, who is travelling north of Pōneke, told RNZ there were a "couple of thousand" vehicles from Ohau to Waiterere Beach which had brought south-bound traffic around Levin to near standstill.

"They're bumper-to-bumper the whole way through to Levin. You just can't drive south on Oxford Street, the main road, at all.

"They've all got flags and signs - it's big.”

Parliament resumes today but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this morning she wouldn't meet with the protesters.

Lockdowns meant people sacrificed some rights and abilities to keep others safe and the protest had curious timing given the government was lifting restrictions because of the protection provided by vaccines.

“We have a full day in Parliament today as well with the caucus, public backing session so a busy day ahead of us and that's what we'll be focused on today,” Ardern said.

Wellington City Council has advised commuters to avoid the CBD in cars in case of congestion while public transport passengers should consult Metlink's website before travelling.