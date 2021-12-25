Photo / File

Taranaki has one new community case of Covid-19 on Christmas Day, Taranaki DHB says. This comes as iwi across Taranaki ready themselves for further spread of the virus.

There are currently 23 active cases in the region, with this latest case linked to the Eltham cluster which accounts for 17 of these cases. The six other active cases are all in New Plymouth.

In this outbreak since November, there have been community cases in Stratford (6), New Plymouth/Waitara (3), Eltham/Hawera (28) and New Plymouth (6).

Ngāruahine iwi Covid-19 response communications lead Te Aorangi Dillon told RNZ that Taranaki iwi are aware that there will be no let-up for Christmas.

“In all iwi around Taranaki, no one slouches from hard work. We understand coming into Christmas that we might not get Christmas day – because Covid doesn’t care about Christmas.”

Ngāti Ruanui’s Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says iwi throughout Taranaki are working together to provide a united front.

“These are whakapapa links that have worked together for years – in muru raupatu, in courts and seabed mining. We work together politically, we marry and socialise together, and we see that in pandemic strategy – that’s the strength of unity we’re all pulling on,” she told RNZ.