Covid: Downward trend in cases continues

There are 3,650 new Covid cases and 546 hospitalisations today as the number of infections continues to fall.

Ten people are currently receiving care in intensive care units across the country.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 4,418 today. Last Saturday, it was 5,608.

There are now 30,907 active cases of the virus throughout the community. This time last week, there were 39,244.

Hospitalisations due to the virus are also down. Today, the seven-day rolling average is 594, while last Saturday it was 703.

In the past seven days, the Ministry of Health says an average of 14 deaths each day have been attributable to the virus.

A total of 1,750 people have died of Covid in NZ.