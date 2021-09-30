Covid at Middlemore Hospital; 66 Contacts Identified

Two people who visited Middlemore Hospital last night have since tested positive for COVID-19 with the Counties Manukau DHB identifying 66 potential contacts.

Both cases arrived at Middlemore’s Emergency Department seeking treatment for issues unrelated to COVID-19, the DHB says one upon receiving a positive Covid-19 test result decided to self discharge.

The DHB says the first case answered no to all screening questions but, while in triage, clinical staff noted a minor cough and took steps to isolate and test them.

They subsequently returned a positive COVID-19 result and were transferred to a COVID-19 isolation ward.

In the second case, the patient answered yes to one of the screening questions, which was also a symptom consistent with the non-COVID-related reason for going to hospital.

After learning of their positive test result, the patient chose to self-discharge but is now being managed by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS).

Counties DHB says all staff were wearing the appropriate PPE and as such no staff members are required to stand down.

Auckland Regional Public Health determined 66 patients to be considered close contacts as a result of both exposure events.

34 of these patients remain in the hospital and have been moved to isolation wards, while 32 patients who have been discharged or did not require admission following their Emergency department visit are now under the management of ARPHS for testing and follow up.

The Ministry of Health says the risk to public health of these events is deemed low and they'll provide a further update at tomorrow's 1pm parliament press conference.