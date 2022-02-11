Covid record - 446 community cases, 23 in hospital

The daily record for community cases has been broken again, with 446 new cases confirmed today by the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, 340 are in Auckland, 48 in Waikato, 14 in Bay of Plenty, 16 in Northland, 13 in Lakes, one in Taranaki, seven in Hutt Valley, four in Capital & Coast and three in Southern regions.

There are 32 cases detected at the border, all in managed isolation and quarantine.

The number of active cases is now 2,874.

Hospitalisations have increased to 23. Two are in North Shore, 10 in Middlemore, eight in Auckland, two in Rotorua and one in Christchurch. No one is in ICU.

The ministry says it is great to see that 43% of children in the 5 - 11 age group have already had their first dose.

Yesterday more than 50,000 booster doses were given, bringing the total so far to 1,772,914. 695 first doses; 1,519 second doses and 2,041 paediatric doses were also administered yesterday.