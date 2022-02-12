Covid restrictions lead Polyfest to shift online

Photo / File

Due to Covid-19 traffic light restrictions, Aotearoa's largest secondary schools’ cultural competition, Polyfest, will be an online digital event this year.

The ASB Polyfest will livestream its four-day programme, scheduled for the Manukau Sports Bowl from 23-26 March, with participating cultural groups performing in front of Polyfest judges only, and family and friends able to watch performances live online, organisers said Friday.

“This year’s festival is not about the size of the event, it’s about the opportunity for our students to participate and to do that in a safe environment,” Polyfest Trust chairperson, Robert Solomone, said in a statement.

The digital strategy for the event includes a livestream service from each of the cultural stages, which events director, Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu, said will ensure "family and friends of student performers can watch their loved ones perform live."