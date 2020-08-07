Covid second wave a matter of 'when not if' - Professor Rawiri Taonui

The New Zealand campaign against the first wave of Covid-19 eliminated the virus in 100 days.

The team of five million beat it but Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, now says the return of Covid-19 is inevitable.

Indigenous Studies Professor Rawiri Taonui has been keeping an eye on the pandemic and says the rapid increase of Covid-19 around the world means New Zealand may not be Covid-19-free forever.

“It’s not to be an alarmist. We have a good system. We have learned a lot. So it’s a matter of when rather than if.”

“In the first instance, if we react quickly and we are capable, then we should be able to control it.”