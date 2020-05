Kevin Proctor (Ngāpuhi) and his Gold Coast Titans' teammates were no match for the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville last night, in game two of the NRL's round three restart.

The visitors could only manage one try against the Cowboys, going down 36-6, while last year's back-to-back premiership winners the Sydney Roosters proved too much for the South Sydney Rabbitohs winning 28-12.