Murmurs could be heard from the Rotorua High Court gallery today as Creswell lawyers pushed their case to expand an existing water bottling plant at Otakiri near Whakatāne.

Ngāti Awa are seeking to prevent Cresswell being allowed more than a million litres of water from Otakiri a year to be sold offshore. The iwi is challenging the Environment Court's decision to confirm resource consents, arguing the court upheld the consents on narrow procedural grounds that excluded the Māori world view.