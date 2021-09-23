Critics slam government's new mental health strategy

Critics have slammed the government's 10-year strategy to address the nation's mental health crisis, with National branding the programme just "vision statements and nice words".

Aotearoa is one of the poorest performing states in the developed world when it comes to tackling mental health, particularly for rangatahi. Māori suicide rates are also roughly double that of Pākehā.

The government says Kia Manawanui Aotearoa - Long-term pathway to mental wellbeing will focus on prevention and set targets to address social and environmental factors that cause mental health issues, while developing the mental health workforce.

National’s mental health and suicide prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey attacked the latest announcement as lacking action to tackle the crisis and "more vision statements, working groups and nice words".

"Labour told New Zealanders at the 2017 election it had a plan to deal with the growing crisis. But by all accounts things have only become worse."

Addressing mental health was central to the government's 2017 election campaign, but the drumbeat of critics saying it's failing to deliver has only increased.

More money, fewer beds

In June mental health campaigner and comedian Mike King labelled the government's strategy 'completely incompetent' after returning an order of merit medal awarded to him by the government for services to the sector.

In 2019 the government committed $1.9 billion to mental health in its first so-called "well-being budget' but a recent Association of Salaried Medical Specialists report, for example, has revealed the number of inpatient mental health beds across the motu has fallen nearly 10% in the past five years, rather than risen.

The report has also revealed district health boards frequently exceed 100% occupancy for mental health inpatient beds, while 85% occupancy is considered safe. Tanē Māori suicide rates also hit a 10-year high under this government.

Earlier this year Health Minister Andrew Little acknowledged "extraordinary frustration" with the speed of the government's mental health plan rollout. He said the performance of this strategy would be assessed by an external body.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has greeted the announcement with "cautious optimism" but, like National, warned 10 years "could prove a very long wait".

ASMS executive director Sarah Dalton says the explosion in demand for specialist mental health services has "deepened a crisis which requires urgent action".

Staff at 'breaking point'

"The fact psychiatry is the second-bottom choice for New Zealand medical school graduates is telling."

Dalton was also critical of no mention of additional investment in mental health facilities.

"One psychiatrist recently told me he dreaded being on call in the weekends because there is nowhere safe to put the numbers of seriously ill patients. It’s a bleak situation and so many frontline staff report they are at breaking point," she said.

A voice of optimism for the government’s plan came from the chair of the National Maori Authority and former chair of Suicide Prevention Australia, Matthew Tukaki.

"Setting new targets for access to mental health and addiction services backed up by the investment is fundamental."

He also praised the increased focus on prevention but agreed now was time for action.

"We need to focus on prevention because once people begin hitting the mental health system we start to lose the fight. My central message is simply this – it's time to get on with the mahi, all of us in the same waka and all of us paddling in the same direction," Tukaki said.