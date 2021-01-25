Cross-contamination in quarantine hotel caused Northland community Covid-19 case

The Covid-19 community case in Northland has the South African strain, which was caught from another quarantined patient at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland, Covid recovery minister Chris Hipkins says.

The South African variant is more infectious than the original strain of coronavirus.

But how the Covid-19 infected the Northland woman is not yet known, with Health director-General Ashley Bloomfield saying officials were investigating various possibilities including surface contact, direct transmission or via air conditioning.

Officials were reviewing CCTV at the Pullman Hotel where the community case was in managed isolation to look at how the infection occurred, he said.

He noted that one reason for choosing managed quarantine hotels was their ventilation systems.

Hipkins said the government was looking at requiring filters on air conditioning systems.

Two negative tests

He said 46 people staying at the Pullman would face an extra delay as the investigation continued, he said.

The community case - a 56-year-old woman who lives south of Whangarei - had completed two weeks' managed isolation at the Pullman.

The woman's husband has tested negative, Hipkins said this morning, as had another close contact.

She left on January 13 and, after developing Covid symptoms, was tested on Friday, January 22.

The case connected by genome sequencing had arrived at the Pullman Hotel just before day zero testing became compulsory. The person tested positive on Day 3 of the quarantine, on January 11 and was moved to the Jet Park Hotel on January 13. That was the northern woman’s second-to-last day in quarantine and she had tested negative twice before leaving.

Facebook fakes

Meanwhile, Hipkins denounced as fake news a tranche of social media posts last night including Facebook infographics, that suggested a national lockdown would be announced today.

“It is fake. The potential in sharing that information is to do harm. Before you share, make sure it is true,” he said.

He also said district health board were reporting that many people who had hospital appointments today did not turn up, perhaps concerned about infection possibilities but he said that there was no need for that and they should take up their appointments.

More testing stations had been set up in Northland and more staff had been deployed to them.

However, Bloomfield said by 11am there had been 1000 people tested and he warned there would be long delays. He suggested people getting tested should bring food and water because of the long wait.

He also said many people seeking testing did not have symptoms or had not been in any of the 29 locations and said people who had been should be prioritised.

Iwi contacted

Hipkins said Kelvin Davis and Willow-Jean Prime had been in contact with their communities and the local public health units were in contact with Māori health providers as well.

The director-general said the all-of-government response team had “reached out” to Northland iwi yesterday to make sure they were in the picture.

Both men praised the behaviour of the Northland woman who they said had been vigilant in scanning codes wherever she went.