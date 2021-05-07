Is crowdfunding the way to get Māori land back?

It is not the first time a hapu, like Ngāti Tamainupō of Waikato, have turned to crowd-funding methods in an attempt to raise funds to buy back lands of historical significance.

Greens Treaty spokesperson, Jan Logie says it's not right.

Is crowdfunding the future for Māori to be able to live on their own land?

Going, going, whenua Māori is almost all gone. Land that is talked about in pepeha can often be found in auctions and sales listings across the country.

Is crowdfunding the answer to years of isolation from whenua?

Kaihāpai i ngā kaupapa Māori, Huhana Lyndon says, "The government has the means to buy land and give it back to the hapū."

Just last month, Ngāti Kahukuraawhitia fundraised to buy back whenua and establish papakāinga.

In 2017 a crowdfund was started for Motukaraka in Hokianga and today Ngāti Tamainupō is attempting to raise a million dollars to go toward the purchase of Pukeiāhua Pā in Ngāruāwahia.

Greens Party's spokesperson for treaty negotiations, Jan Logie says this hapū should not have to take it upon themselves to raise money for their land to be kept sacred.

Meanwhile the Māori party says they applaud the efforts and intentions of Ngati Tamainupo, as the hapū finds a way to forge a path for future generations through self-determination.

Māori freehold land only makes up about 5% of the total national landmass.

Lyndon says a lot of land was taken by pākehā, through law and confiscation. She also says, land that was taken is only right to be returned.

Te Ao Māori news reached out to Minister Davis in charge of Te Arawhiti, we were directed to Minister Little's office who told us it was more about operations and that the Te Arawhiti office would be the best port of call.

Te Ao Māori news asked Te Arawhiti, "Crowdfunding isn’t new for Māori trying to reclaim lands, is this the way forward for Māori land interests?"

They responded by saying. "This is a decision for the group concerned."

Whether or not the government will have a remedy for the ongoing issues around land ownership is still up for grabs.

