The Crown needs to work with all Māori to amend RMA - Linda Te Aho

The proposed changes to the Resource Management Act (RMA) would remove the consultation elements in the law. This would take away the opportunity for Māori and the wider public to have their say on how resources are used. Associate Dean Māori for Law at Waikato University Linda Te Aho expressed her concerns about the proposed changes.

“I can think it’s a concern for all people actually, not just for Māori,” Linda Te Aho says.

Public consultation, Te Aho says is a fundamental premise for the RMA. Having specific pathways for Māori to have our say made what she says was a ‘world-leading piece of legislation’.

Environment Minister David Parker was quoted as saying that the RMA makes things too slow. Te Aho agreed with those sentiments saying that it costs too much, takes too long, and hasn’t protected the environment.

While Te Aho doesn’t oppose changing the RMA, and she calls for the Crown to widen its consultation net.

“The difficulty there is that the Crown has an obligation to deal with all iwi, with different iwi.

The ideal approach, Te Aho says, is for the Crown to work with iwi, to co-design the newly amended law.

“I’m a little surprised that they haven’t called upon iwi,” Te Aho says.

While the role of kaitiaki of whenua Māori cannot be ignored, Te Aho says that the role of Māori in the economy must be recognised. This puts Māori in a unique position of being able to look at the RMA from a tikanga Māori and economic point of view.

“We are also developers and employers, and we have an interest in reinvigorating the economy in a post-COVID world.”

Te Aho recalled that when Māori voices had been drowned out of RMA consultations, that iwi had then turned to the Treaty Claim process to resolve their claims.

Perhaps a more effective RMA law would give equity for Māori, without having to do so in the future.