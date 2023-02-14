Crucial supplies at critical levels in Te Tai Rāwhiti

Tai Rāwhiti residents are being asked to conserve water with the region’s supply classed as critical, with limited amounts available for the community.

“Multiple breaks in our water pipe supplying the city are being identified by our staff,” Tai Rāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green says.

“We are on level 4 restrictions, which means for hygiene and drinking purposes only. The Waipaoa Treatment Plant is being geared up to bring some capacity to our region but this will take time.

“We all need to come together as a community to avoid taps running dry.

“The other key message is to please stay home to conserve fuel and keep our roads clear for emergency services.

“The supermarkets remain closed as we are working to restore access with data and power.

“Petrol stations are working with limited supplies until access to the region is restored.

“Please don’t panic buy as there is enough supplies for everyone if we remain sensible. The fuel is needed for emergency services.”

As at 3pm the region remains isolated without access, power or internet after Cyclone Gabrielle brought gale-force winds, heavy rain and record-breaking river levels to our region.

Roads affected around the region

Waka Kotahi have advised the following situation for state highways into the district:

SH2 Gisborne to Tolaga Bay is open and passable

SH35 Tolaga Bay to Tokomaru Bay is closed with flooding across the road

SH35 Tokomaru Bay to Te Puia Springs – road is lost

Te Puia north to Opotiki - status is unknown at this stage

SH2 between Ormond and Otoko closed due to flooding

SH2 closed at Opotiki

SH2 south to Napier is closed.

Two ambulances are being brought through from Opotiki to this region

Power could be out for weeks

Transpower earlier declared a grid emergency following the loss of electricity supply to Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

The outage is a result of flooding to the Redclyffe substation following extreme weather from Cyclone Gabrielle. The Unison and Eastland networks that distribute electricity to the region are down as a result.

In a statement, a Transpower spokesperson says it hasn't been able to communicate with the substation near Napier "but it is likely the Redclyffe substation is under water. While we cannot currently access the site, we have a helicopter on standby for further investigation when possible.

"Until we are able to gain access to the substation, we will not have a clear picture of how long the region will be without power but we are advising that the community should be prepared to be without power for days to weeks, rather than hours. We are working closely with Unison and Eastland to understand the situation and develop a restoration plan to ensure power is returned as quickly as possible. All options are being considered but the safety of our work crews and the community is paramount. We will not take action to bring power back before it is safe for them to do so."

Green says the Eastland Network has provided some generators to coastal townships to provide them with power and are assessing faults where access allows.

“In the meantime, we advise everyone to treat lines as live at all times.

“If you have a landline you can still call through faults on 0800 206 207.”

He says trees are being assessed around the region and the advice is to stay away from all trees in parks and streets as many will be vulnerable after the high wind.

“Chorus is still trying to identify the breaks in the fibre cable to restore internet access to the region.”

Welfare centres are still accepting people who need to leave their homes due to flooding.