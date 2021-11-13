'Crucially important' Māori develop plans to care for those who are sick - Dr Rawiri Taonui

There were 201 new cases in the Delta outbreak on Friday. This was the second-highest daily total in the outbreak.

The four highest daily totals have come in the last seven days (185, 190, 201, 206).

On Friday, the new total of all cases was 5,196, while there were cases in five DHB regions: Auckland Metro, Northland, Waikato, Taranaki, and Canterbury.

The risk of a simultaneous multi-location runaway event is medium to high.

At the current seven-day rate of 166.7 cases per day, there will be a total of 13,364 cases by Christmas.

Māori Cases

There were 108 Māori cases on Friday. This is the highest Māori daily total in the outbreak.

Māori are the highest daily cases for the 40th consecutive day.

The Māori total passes the 2,000 threshold with 2,001 cases.

Māori have the highest active cases with 1,444. This is concerning because high active cases translate into higher hospitalisations.

At the current seven-day rate of 79 Māori cases per day there will be 5,872 Māori cases by Christmas.

Home Isolation

The Ministry appears not to have followed advice last year to prepare a home isolation plan for a large-scale event.

The Ministry of Health does have a plan, but for a smaller event. While comprehensive on paper, the language is middle-class, remote, difficult to understand and appears to be struggling to operate in practice.

There are 3,400 positive cases and whānau or family members isolation in 1,000 households in four regions.

There have been three home isolation deaths in the last week. Two were Māori.

It is crucially important that Māori develop plans to care for those who are sick, protect those who are not.

Kia noho haumaru

Dr Rawiri Taonui