Crusaders hang on for victory over win-less Chiefs

The Crusaders have beaten the Chiefs 18-13 in Christchurch this afternoon.

The loss is the Chief's third straight defeat in the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, after a narrow first-round loss to the Highlanders 28-27 in Dunedin and a home defeat to the Blues 24-12 last week.

The Crusaders led 10-3 at the break, following penalties to the Crusaders' Richie Mo'unga and Chief's Damian McKenzie, and a converted try to fullback Will Jordan after McKenzie misread a high ball from Mo'unga.

The Crusaders continued where they left off, with Jordan racing away to touch down only six minutes into the second half after the Crusaders caught the Chief's napping from a quick lineout.

But the Chief's got their own back with 15 minutes to go as Sean Wainui drove over the line for the try, cutting the Crusaders lead to 18-13. The Crusaders held on for the win, however, controlling the ball until the final siren.

The Crusader's victory is their second win of the competition, after last week's 39-25 away win over the Hurricanes.

The Crusaders are away to the Highlanders next week, while the Chiefs are home to the Hurricanes.