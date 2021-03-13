Crusaders ignoring Chiefs' record

The Crusaders are chasing their third straight win of the new season as they take on the Chiefs in Christchurch on Saturday night.
The home-side, who have only been beaten twice at home in the last two years, face a Chiefs team down on their luck. The Chiefs were winless last season and started this new campaign with a 23-39 loss to the Highlanders in Hamilton.
Underdog v Top dog. Who you got?
7.05pm, Saturday
🏉: @crusadersrugby v @chiefsrugby
📺WATCH:
🇳🇿 | @SkySportNZ
🌎 | https://t.co/hwmFw88tGk pic.twitter.com/0vldquUZWO
Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has rung the changes, in what superrugby.co.nz describes as a "blend of youth and experience".
Sean Wainui and Quin Tupaea have come into the midfield, with Shaun Stevenson in on the wing. In the forwards, 20-year-old Josh Lord makes his debut at lock in a series of changes to the pack.
"We wanted to be consistent in our selections, and I think the balance of the squad reflects that, but [we are] also mindful that we need to be turning over a few other blokes that are sitting in the wings waiting for their opportunity," McMillan told superrugby.co.nz.
Here it is #ChiefsWhānau, your Gallagher Chiefs team to challenge the Crusaders
Proudly brought to you by @GallagherAMAU + @Gallagher_AMNZ
Full Story ➡️https://t.co/jvpNDrSu1R#ChiefsMana #SuperRugbyAotearoa #CRUvCHI@skysportnz @SuperRugbyNZ pic.twitter.com/8f65EKUJJ4
Crusaders captain Scott Barrett says that despite the Chiefs' form going into this game, he is still readying his team for a tough match.
"You can't look at that record. Any team in New Zealand on the day can certainly show up and put a performance in that can win on the day. We have to prepare appropriately so we're not leaving a stone unturned this week," Barrett told superrugby.co.nz.
Kick-off is at 7:05pm at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.