Crusaders ignoring Chiefs' record

The Crusaders are chasing their third straight win of the new season as they take on the Chiefs in Christchurch on Saturday night.

The home-side, who have only been beaten twice at home in the last two years, face a Chiefs team down on their luck. The Chiefs were winless last season and started this new campaign with a 23-39 loss to the Highlanders in Hamilton.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has rung the changes, in what superrugby.co.nz describes as a "blend of youth and experience".

Sean Wainui and Quin Tupaea have come into the midfield, with Shaun Stevenson in on the wing. In the forwards, 20-year-old Josh Lord makes his debut at lock in a series of changes to the pack.

"We wanted to be consistent in our selections, and I think the balance of the squad reflects that, but [we are] also mindful that we need to be turning over a few other blokes that are sitting in the wings waiting for their opportunity," McMillan told superrugby.co.nz.

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett says that despite the Chiefs' form going into this game, he is still readying his team for a tough match.

"You can't look at that record. Any team in New Zealand on the day can certainly show up and put a performance in that can win on the day. We have to prepare appropriately so we're not leaving a stone unturned this week," Barrett told superrugby.co.nz.

Kick-off is at 7:05pm at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.