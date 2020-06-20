Crusaders make their debut at Sky Stadium

Hurricanes are hosting the Crusaders' return to the rugby field in their anticipated matchup tomorrow. With the Crusaders making their debut game this weekend after sitting out the first round in a bye, they will now get to make their first appearance in a packed Sky Stadium.

Ardie Savea and Vaea Fifita, coming off the bench in last weeks game, will be seen starting on the field for the Hurricanes. Having these two in the starting lineup will make for a much stronger forward pack than last week's efforts.

Unfortunately, fans will not see the Barrett brothers go at it as both Jordie and Scott will be sitting this one out. Having sat out last week, due to a shoulder injury, sitting out this week and having next week's bye will give Jordie enough time to recover from his injury. Scott, on the other hand, surprised the team with his foot injury.

Vice-captain David Havili will make a return this game after spending three months recovering from an emergency bowel surgery. Havili will be coming off the bench alongside loose-forward Ethan Blackadder who was recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Hurricanes are looking to bounce back from their 30-20 loss against the Blues last week, so the boys are ready to bring a challenge for the Crusaders, giving them a tough welcome into Super Rugby Aotearoa.