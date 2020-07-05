Crusaders still undefeated after Highlanders matchup

The Crusaders took home their third straight win after their clash last night against the Highlanders for 40-20. This leaves the Crusaders undefeated and puts them ahead of the Blues on the Super Rugby Aotearoa table.

The Highlanders put up a fight in the first half as they came out of it leading 17-14. Shannon Frizell and Ngatungane Pavili contributed to this lead, with Mitch Hunt nailing the penalty kick in the 40th minute to push them into the lead.

The Crusaders flipped a switch and dominated the second half, scoring four unanswered tries. Tom Christie scoring two of them and Will Jordan and Sevu Reece scoring the other two.

Next week, fans will get to witness the two top teams - Blues vs Crusaders - battle it out. The Blues sat this weekend out with a bye, so they will be fresher than the Canterbury team. However, that will have no effect on the Crusaders as they too will be looking to maintain their winning streak.