Cultural and racial slurs on tv less tolerated; audiences more relaxed over F-word

What we’re comfortable seeing and hearing on TV and radio are changing according to research from the Broadcasting Standards Authority, which says audiences are more comfortable than ever with curse words and blasphemy, but cultural and racist insults aren’t tolerated the way they once were.

The regulator’s ‘language that may offend’ survey is used to ensure broadcasters uphold standards that reflect community attitudes with, participants asked about their attitudes towards 31 words or phrases that include race, gender, swear words and blasphemy.

The organisation says when contrasting the latest survey with a previous one in 2018 there is less tolerance for racial and cultural insults, which dominate the top seven most unacceptable words across all broadcasting contexts.

"The community is clearly saying that it will not accept language which perpetuates racism." Says BSA Chief Executive Glen Scanlon.

The research does reveal the F-word is more acceptable than before and there is a ‘softening in attitudes towards blasphemy.’ The group says.

Racial and gender-based terms are the least acceptable to Māori according to the report, while young people are generally more accepting of offensive language than those aged 55-plus.

Younger audiences also have less tolerance for words relating to gender or sexual orientation than older age groups.

Men find the use of potentially offensive words more acceptable than woman.

Offensive language is seen as less acceptable in ‘fact-based’ settings such as News, Sports, Talkback radio, or reality shows, especially if they’re broadcast before 8:30 pm.

"It underlines the value of audience advisories that clearly warn of language that some may find challenging, and of broadcasting at a time appropriate to the content - allowing audiences to make informed viewing and listening choices," Scanlon says.