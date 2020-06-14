'Cultural appropriation should not deter Māori from embracing moko'

Māori are condemning an online website that is selling the images of Māori men and women with facial moko. Featured in the photos is Shane Te Ruki of Ngāti Maniapoto, who says it’s not the first time he’s experienced cultural appropriation or racism because of his appearance.

Featured on the website is Shane Te Ruki of Ngāti Maniapoto, who says, "It’s treacherous, the act of transgressing the mana of the individual who the image is of, and secondly, it’s illegally disregarding the copyright",

Te Ruki has proudly worn his facial moko for 20 years and is no stranger to moko-related racism.

"When that is directed at me, I stand and focus on the person who has made that racial slur, or action, it’s not as if I must bend my back and turn away, no, I’ll go and pursue that person and say to them, cut that out, stop it."

There are many photos being sold that also include images of other prominent members of Te Ao Māori, including Tame Iti, the Hon. Nanaia Mahuta, and artist George Nuku. Some of those portrayed, are now deceased.

"How do we protect our moko, and stop it from being sent out through the internet and overseas, where it can end up in places that it doesn’t belong. It’s difficult, I’m not sure how we protect our images other than to tell the world, stop this theft, it’s fraudulent and dishonest."

Te Ruki says these despicable acts should not deter Māori from embracing moko.

"You must be strong, because as you embrace the symbols of our ancestors, the world may not show you love but I say stand strong, be bold, stand as a rangatira."

Te Ruki supports the idea of a Government-mandated body that can deal with cultural appropriation.