Curtains for Warriors, thumped by Titans

The curtain has come down on the NZ Warriors second consecutive season away from Aotearoa, with a disappointing 44-0 defeat by the Titans on the Gold Coast on Sunday.
The NZ side, down 16-0 at halftime, conceded eight unanswered tries in the game.
Indigenous players fullback Jayden Campbell and second-rower David Fifita both scored a double.
Jayden Campbell turns it ON!
The win guarantees the Titas a place in the finals.
The Warriors end the season in 12th, two spots below their 2020 finish.
Brian Kelly adds another four for the Titans!
They can smell the #NRLFinals.