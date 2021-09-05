Curtains for Warriors, thumped by Titans

By Te Ao - Māori News

The curtain has come down on the NZ Warriors second consecutive season away from Aotearoa, with a disappointing 44-0 defeat by the Titans on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

The NZ side, down 16-0 at halftime, conceded eight unanswered tries in the game.

Indigenous players fullback Jayden Campbell and second-rower David Fifita both scored a double.

The win guarantees the Titas a place in the finals.

The Warriors end the season in 12th, two spots below their 2020 finish.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories