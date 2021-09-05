Curtains for Warriors, thumped by Titans

The curtain has come down on the NZ Warriors second consecutive season away from Aotearoa, with a disappointing 44-0 defeat by the Titans on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

The NZ side, down 16-0 at halftime, conceded eight unanswered tries in the game.

Indigenous players fullback Jayden Campbell and second-rower David Fifita both scored a double.

The win guarantees the Titas a place in the finals.

The Warriors end the season in 12th, two spots below their 2020 finish.