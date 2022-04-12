Cyclone Fili: Daunting storm likely to hit vulnerable East Cape

As the Fijian cyclone Fili draws closer to New Zealand, the flood-stricken region of Tairāwhiti is again the target of heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas.

Some 300mm of rain is expected to fall over the next 24 hours - three times the normal rainfall for the month of April.

The Met Service has issued weather warnings for the north, northeast and eastern coasts of the North Island over the next 36 hours.

Tokomaru Bay hapu lead Lillian Te Hau Ward, who is a part of the area's civil defence group joined Te Ao Tapatahi to discuss the preparations locals are making to weather the storm.

Ward said that, as soon as they got any word of a storm coming in, she used social media to warn everyone in the communities. Tonight the volunteers in the Ccvil defence group are meeting to discuss strategies to make sure whanau are prepared.

“it’s definitely the calm before the storm. It’s overcast here at the moment and the moana is flat as a mirror. However, we know that it’s coming so it's about preparing ourselves and hunkering down for the night."

'Tired mentally and physically'

People in that area in vulnerable positions and areas prone to flooding have been asked to “evacuate now, relocate and make sure you have three days of food, gas for generators. Make sure your radio works for further instruction and charge all of your devices”.

There is still a lot of road work going on in the area from the previous damage dealt by the other floods and heavy rainfall. “We do what we got to do to survive," she said.

“Task Force Green has provided $500,000 to assist in the cleanup and we are really grateful for that,” Ward said.

“When I met with the prime minister, I let her know that we are tired mentally and physically and we just can’t do another cleanup. I’m really happy with the support.”

Ward says she had hoped they wouldn’t have to deal with another weather event until winter.