Cyclone Gabrielle: NEMA issues 'Official Government update'

An Official Government update about Cyclone Gabrielle has been issued Sunday morning by NEMA, the government's lead agency for emergency management.

Shortly before 11am Sunday, NEMA circulated the following message:

Official Government update – Cyclone Gabrielle

Cyclone Gabrielle will impact much of the North Island with severe gales, heavy rain and very large waves forecast from today through to Tuesday.

This is expected to be an unprecedented and dangerous weather event.

MetService has issued severe weather warnings for many parts of the North Island.

Keep up to date with MetService weather warnings and advice from your local Civil Defence Emergency Management Group.

Adhere to all advice and instructions from authorities.

Cyclone Gabrielle will also exacerbate the impacts for those communities recovering from recent floods

Avoid travelling during severe weather, and check Waka Kotahi for road closures.

Do what you can to prepare your household for the coming days.

Information about preparing for storms can be found at getready.govt.nz.

Call 111 if you feel in any danger.