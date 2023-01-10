Cyclone Hale made landfall, blocked roads and heavy rains

Reports of heavy rains and swift gusts in a coromandel have made driving the roads challenging for motorists.

The met service has issued a weather warning for the forecasted for today's weather as ex-Cyclone Hale bares down on the North Island.

Sunday Cyclone Hale was downgraded from the tropical cyclone rating but MetService Meteorologist Angis Hines said that the cyclone travelling toward Aotearoa is still a ‘significant weather system’.

Picture from MetService Twitter

2018 Ahuwhenua Trophy winner and Te Teko Dairy Farmer Hare Ngaheu said that preventative measures for bad weather haven’t changed since the 2017 Edgecumbe Floods.

“It feels like you have to fight for yourself down here.”

Ngaheu said to keep on top of the weather and watch out for weather warnings he uses the Metservice App to make sure he keeps his cattle safe.

“We haven’t had a warning, it’s a bit old school to listen out for warnings on the radio, we haven’t had any warning from the Matahina dam either,” Ngaheu said.

In 2017 after massive rainfalls caused by Cyclone Debbie a number of contributing factors led to the Rangitaiki River being pushed past capacity.

The large volume of water caused the concrete floodwall in the Edgecumbe township to fail holding back the water, flooding the farming town in minutes.

We will update as more develops.