Cyclone minister appointed; more state help on its way

An interim emergency package for regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle was announced by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today.

At a post-cabinet press conference, he also noted the extension of the national state of emergency and appointed Grant Robertson the first Cyclone Recovery Minister.

The package includes $250 million to Waka Kotahi and local councils to fix damaged roads, $50 million for business and primary sector support and Inland Revenue support including interest write-offs, tax concessions for donated trading stock and an extension of R&D tax incentive filing deadlines.

A lead minister will be chosen for each of the affected regions following Robertson’s new appointment, and they will be responsible for reporting on the regional recovery activities on a local level.

Sir Brian Roche would be in charge of a taskforce for cyclone recovery organised like the taskforce for the Queensland floods.

On the $250 million for the roading emergency fund, Robertson said: “This is just the beginning. There is a massive amount of work required over the next weeks and years.”

Having seen the damage in person, Robertson said transport links were essential.

About 400km of the roading network are undergoing urgent repairs in Te Tai Rāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay and central North Island.

So far, 11 people have lost their lives, 6517 people are unaccounted for but 4260 of them are safe, with Police continuing to work to reconcile the rest.