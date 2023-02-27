Cyclone relief concert: 'There's no question, we were going to help out'

L.A.B.'s Joel Shadbolt at the Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa cyclone relief concert. Photo: John Bisset/Stuff

Cyclone relief concert Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa has raised more than $200,000 for communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Artists from Aotearoa’s music community volunteered their voices for the Friday evening fundraiser in Christchurch, with all profits donated to the Red Cross disaster fund.

The lineup included L.A.B., Marlon Williams, Tiki Taane, Che Fu's Supergroove, roots-reggae band 1 Drop Nation, rapper Big Sima, as well as drum and bass duo Lee Mvtthews, Christchurch's PRINS and Emma Dilemma - and, of course, Lorde and Neil Finn.

Tiki Taane opened the gig with his hit Always on My Mind. John Bisset/Stuff

Many of the musicians were already in Christchurch for the Electric Avenue music festival but put on an extra performance to help out.

"A lot of the bands were already here so it was quite easy to put together. It was just a matter of scrambling together a sound system," L.A.B.'s Joel Shadbolt told Newstalk ZB.

"There was no question we were going to help out. We wanted to do our bit. For us, it's the music, it's the only way we can give back."

Supergroove. John Bisset/Stuff

It is a sentiment shared by many of the artists.

"We are so humbled to offer our support for our North Island whānau that have been affected by the tragedy of Cyclone Gabrielle," 1 Drop Nation wrote on Facebook.

"Ōtautahi let's stand up and show our love and support for our whānau of Aotearoa."

1 Drop Nation. John Bisset/Stuff

More than 2000 fans packed Christchurch Town Hall for the gig emceed by Mike McRoberts.

Marlon Williams. John Bisset/Stuff

"It will make an absolutely immense difference," the Red Cross' Jasmine Edwards told Newshub.

"Our main focus right now is supporting the immediate needs but, of course, Red Cross is there for the long run as well."